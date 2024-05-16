Intel's Thunderbolt Share makes it easier to move large files between PCs

Intel has launched a new software application called Thunderbolt Share that will make controlling two or more PCs a more seamless experience. It will allow you to sync files between PCs through its interface, or see multiple computers' folders so you can drag and drop and specific documents, images and other file types. That makes collaborations easy if you're transferring particularly hefty files, say raw photos or unedited videos, between you and a colleague. You can also use the app to transfer data from an old PC to a new one, so you don't have to use an external drive to facilitate the move.

When it comes to screen sharing, Intel says the software can retain the resolution of the source PC without compression, so long as the maximum specs only reach Full HD at up to 60 frames per second. The mouse cursor and keyboard also remain smooth and responsive between PCs, thanks to the Thunderbolt technology's high bandwidth and low latency.

The company says it's licensing Thunderbolt Share to OEMs as a value-add feature for their upcoming PCs and accessories. You will need Windows computers with Thunderbolt 4 or 5 ports to be able to use it, and they have to be directly connected with a Thunderbolt cable, or connected to the same Thunderbolt dock or monitor. The first devices that support the application will be available in the second half of 2024 and will be coming from various manufacturers, including Lenovo, Acer, MSI, Razer, Kensington and Belkin.

