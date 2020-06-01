Latest in Gear

Image credit: Nutthaseth Vanchaichana via Getty Images

Book publishers sue Internet Archive for allegedly enabling piracy

They allege that the IA is committing ‘willful mass copyright infringement.’
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago
Comments
42 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Bookshelves and laptops are placed on the library desk.E-learning class and e-book digital technology
Nutthaseth Vanchaichana via Getty Images

When libraries around the US began closing their doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Internet Archive (IA) responded by creating a “National Emergency Library,” a collection of 1.4 million books from its free e-book repository Open Library. Publishers immediately took issue with their titles being shared for free (without payment to authors or publishers). Today, four major publishers filed a lawsuit against the IA alleging “willful mass copyright infringement.”

“Despite the “Open Library” moniker, IA’s actions grossly exceed legitimate library services, do violence to the Copyright Act, and constitute willful digital piracy on an industrial scale,” Hachette Book Group, Inc., HarperCollins Publishers LLC, John Wiley & Sons, Inc. and Penguin Random House LLC wrote in the lawsuit filed in a New York court.

The plaintiffs argue that the IA has no legal rights to distribute the books, which it scans and uploads to its servers, via Open Library or the National Emergency Library. The plaintiffs go as far as charging the Archive with piracy. The lawsuit seeks a declaration that the IA is committing copyright infringement, injunctions to stop the IA from sharing copyrighted work and statutory damages, which could be as much as $150,000 per infringement, TorrentFreak explains

A nonprofit, the IA clearly isn’t meant for piracy. In addition to creating the Open Library, it has attempted to archive everything Trump says on video in order to help fact checkers, fixed nine million broken Wikipedia links, saved Google+ posts and started a historical web collection to power services like the Wayback Machine. There’s no guarantee that this lawsuit will succeed, but if the IA is slapped with statutory damages it could be a fatal blow to the organization.

Engadget has reached out to Internet Archive for comment.

In this article: internet archive, open library, national emegency library, publishers, lawsuit, copyright, hachette book group, harpercollins, john wiley & sons, penguin random house, new york, damages, piracy, library, books, authors, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
42 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Facebook staff plan 'virtual walkout' over response to Trump posts

Facebook staff plan 'virtual walkout' over response to Trump posts

View
Sony delays PlayStation 5 stream due to ongoing protests

Sony delays PlayStation 5 stream due to ongoing protests

View
The first Atari VCS units should be ready by mid-June

The first Atari VCS units should be ready by mid-June

View
What to buy for new grads who need help "adulting"

What to buy for new grads who need help "adulting"

View
Image bricks some Android phones when used as wallpaper

Image bricks some Android phones when used as wallpaper

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr