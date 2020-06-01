Book publishers sue Internet Archive for allegedly enabling piracy

When libraries around the US began closing their doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Internet Archive (IA) responded by creating a “National Emergency Library,” a collection of 1.4 million books from its free e-book repository Open Library. Publishers immediately took issue with their titles being shared for free (without payment to authors or publishers). Today, four major publishers filed a lawsuit against the IA alleging “willful mass copyright infringement.”
“Despite the “Open Library” moniker, IA’s actions grossly exceed legitimate library services, do violence to the Copyright Act, and constitute willful digital piracy on an industrial scale,” Hachette Book Group, Inc., HarperCollins Publishers LLC, John Wiley & Sons, Inc. and Penguin Random House LLC wrote in the lawsuit filed in a New York court.