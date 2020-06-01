Book publishers sue Internet Archive for allegedly enabling piracy

The plaintiffs argue that the IA has no legal rights to distribute the books, which it scans and uploads to its servers, via Open Library or the National Emergency Library. The plaintiffs go as far as charging the Archive with piracy. The lawsuit seeks a declaration that the IA is committing copyright infringement, injunctions to stop the IA from sharing copyrighted work and statutory damages, which could be as much as $150,000 per infringement, TorrentFreak explains.

A nonprofit, the IA clearly isn’t meant for piracy. In addition to creating the Open Library, it has attempted to archive everything Trump says on video in order to help fact checkers, fixed nine million broken Wikipedia links, saved Google+ posts and started a historical web collection to power services like the Wayback Machine. There’s no guarantee that this lawsuit will succeed, but if the IA is slapped with statutory damages it could be a fatal blow to the organization.

Engadget has reached out to Internet Archive for comment.