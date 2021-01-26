The East Coast suffered major internet connection issues this afternoon

If you had problems with your internet connection today, you were far from the only one. There were widespread reports of outages on DownDetector on Tuesday, particularly on the East Coast of the US. Services like Zoom, Gmail, Slack (yes, again) and online games like Roblox appeared to be having trouble. After several hours of issues, it seems things have largely returned to normal.

Although users of several ISPs reported issues on Twitter, Verizon (Engadget’s parent company) noted that a fiber had been cut in Brooklyn, which may be a key reason behind people’s troubles. The company sent technicians to repair the problem as quickly as possible. Comcast Xfinity users also appeared to be suffering from widespread outages on the East Coast.