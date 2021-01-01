A major Slack outage welcomes you back to work

So much for a smooth return to work after the holidays. Your first day back at the office (or your desk at home) might have been disrupted when Slack started experiencing connection issues on Monday morning. Messages aren’t loading for many users.

There's no word as yet on what caused the outage, which is far from Slack’s first, or how long it'll likely take to resolve. At 10:14am ET, Slack said it was looking into the issue. Half an hour later, it didn't have any more details to share on the problem. The company will share updates on the Slack status page, but in the meantime, perhaps it’s time for another sandwich packed with leftovers.