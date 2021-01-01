Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chesnot via Getty Images

A major Slack outage welcomes you back to work

You might have trouble connecting to the service or loading messages.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
21m ago
PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 06: In this photo illustration, the Slack logo is displayed on the screen of an Apple iPhone in front of a computer screen displaying a Slack logo on February 06, 2019 in Paris, France. Slack announced in a statement that it had "confidentially" filed its file with the SEC for an IPO. Launched in 2014 in San Francisco, the US Enterprise Messaging boasts 10 million daily active users in more than 150 countries worldwide. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)
Chesnot via Getty Images

So much for a smooth return to work after the holidays. Your first day back at the office (or your desk at home) might have been disrupted when Slack started experiencing connection issues on Monday morning. Messages aren’t loading for many users. 

There's no word as yet on what caused the outage, which is far from Slack’s first, or how long it'll likely take to resolve. At 10:14am ET, Slack said it was looking into the issue. Half an hour later, it didn't have any more details to share on the problem. The company will share updates on the Slack status page, but in the meantime, perhaps it’s time for another sandwich packed with leftovers.

