Latest in Gear

Image credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images

It's not your connection -- Slack is down

503 connection errors, unexplained failures and more.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
57m ago
Comments
56 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

POLAND - 2019/11/22: In this photo illustration a Slack logo seen displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
SOPA Images via Getty Images

Whether you’re used to working from home or are connecting remotely for pandemic-related reasons, this is not the time to be cut off from your team. Unfortunately, the communication service Slack is suffering a major outage, causing messages to fail and preventing users from connecting. The service’s issues have lasted about a half-hour so far with no word on exactly what the issue is or ETA for a fix.

You can keep an eye on the Slack status page to see when things are resolved, or maybe just go for a socially-distanced walk or watch something on TV. And if you can’t go offline, then have you heard that Google Meet is available for free?

Update (8:45 PM ET): Slack reports that “Some customers may be seeing improvements” and some of us are able to connect now. If you’re still offline, the company says it will have another update in about 30 minutes, so stay tuned.

In this article: outage, Slack, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
56 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

August's slimmer WiFi smart lock is now available for $250

August's slimmer WiFi smart lock is now available for $250

View
Huawei skirts US trade bans with a 'new' P30 Pro

Huawei skirts US trade bans with a 'new' P30 Pro

View
Apple now considers your 2014 MacBook Air 'vintage'

Apple now considers your 2014 MacBook Air 'vintage'

View
SpaceX Crew Dragon simulator shows what it's like to dock with the ISS

SpaceX Crew Dragon simulator shows what it's like to dock with the ISS

View
Specialized's latest e-bike is a super-light all-rounder

Specialized's latest e-bike is a super-light all-rounder

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr