It's not your connection -- Slack is down

Whether you’re used to working from home or are connecting remotely for pandemic-related reasons, this is not the time to be cut off from your team. Unfortunately, the communication service Slack is suffering a major outage, causing messages to fail and preventing users from connecting. The service’s issues have lasted about a half-hour so far with no word on exactly what the issue is or ETA for a fix.

You may be unable to connect to Slack at the moment. We're very sorry for the disruption and we're doing our best to get you back online as fast as we can. Please follow along here: https://t.co/WqzwGMsZaj — Slack (@SlackHQ) May 13, 2020

You can keep an eye on the Slack status page to see when things are resolved, or maybe just go for a socially-distanced walk or watch something on TV. And if you can’t go offline, then have you heard that Google Meet is available for free?