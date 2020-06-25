Mophie and InvisibleShield are making UV sanitizers for your phone

InvisibleShield’s UV Sanitizer uses UV-C bulbs to sanitize any smartphone up to 6.9 inches. The sanitization cycle also takes about five minutes, and is said to kill 99.9 percent of common surface bacteria. This device doesn’t have the Mophie UV sanitizer’s phone charging capability.

Both devices only require the user to place a phone inside and press a button to begin sanitizing. The Mophie UV sanitizer is currently available at Mophie.com and Verizon stores for $79.99. InvisibleShield’s device will soon be sold on the InvisibleShield website and at “major retailers” for $59.99.

It’s unclear how effective UV sanitizers are against coronavirus specifically. However, Zagg says the products were tested by a third party and found to be effective against E. coli and staph.

Dr. Kelly A. Reynolds, Associate Professor in the College of Public Health at the University of Arizona, previously told Engadget, “UV-C light is effective against a wide range of germs and provides an option for disinfecting your phone without the use of chemicals." UV sanitizers don’t seem to be any more effective at sanitizing than disinfecting wipes, but the devices can be a good option for those who don’t want their phone to potentially be damaged from washing or harsh chemicals.