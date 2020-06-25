Mophie and InvisibleShield are making UV sanitizers for your phone

With cellphones being known carriers of germs, and coronavirus prompting all of us to wash our hands and clean the objects around us, it’s no surprise that more UV sanitizers made for phones are hitting the market. Mobile electronics company Zagg is getting in on the trend, too, as its case brands Mophie and InvisibleShield now offer UV sanitizers.
The Mophie UV Sanitizer has room for a 6.9-inch phone and other small objects, like credit cards and earbuds, according to a Zagg statement. Zagg says UV-C light technology kills 99.9 percent of the “most common surface bacteria found on household items” in five minutes. The Mophie device is also Qi-enabled and allows you to charge your phone while it’s sanitized.