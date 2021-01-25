Latest in Gear

Image credit: Edward Berthelot via Getty Images

iOS 14.5 public beta lets Apple Watch users try the new mask-friendly Face ID

You'll also get support for Fitness+ classes on AirPlay 2 devices and PSS/XSX controllers.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
1h ago
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 25: A guest wears a blue protective face mask, a brown and gray fluffy faux fur winter coat, a Chanel bag, outside the Grand Palais, during Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2021, on January 25, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
Edward Berthelot via Getty Images

The public betas of iOS and iPad OS 14.5 are out, giving eligible users their first taste of automatically unlocking their iPhone while wearing a face mask. The system, as 9to5Mac demonstrates, just needs to be activated in the settings menu, and will then let you use an unlocked Apple Watch on your wrist as the key. That way, when you’re out and trying not to give anyone COVID-19, you’re spared the irritation of entering your passcode manually.

Other features new to the update include support for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X controllers for iOS games, as well as AirPlay 2 support for Fitness+ classes. You’ll also get a new Type to Siri interface which now overlays on your current screen, rather than whisking you away to Siri’s void. Naturally, you’ll also get a bundle of quality-of-life updates, like Reminders sorting, a tweaked Podcast app and more. All of which will, eventually, make its way to users whenever Apple deems it appropriate.

In this article: Apple, iOS, iOS 14.5, 14.5, iPad OS, FaceID, Apple Watch, Beta, news, gear
