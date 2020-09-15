The iPad Air vs. the competition: Does this new 10.9-inch tablet measure up?

With so many adults and kids working at home, new iPads really couldn’t have come soon enough. And Apple more than delivered today with the announcement of the 8th-generation iPad and the latest iPad Air. There are plenty of great visual improvements to the latter, like more colors and a new, larger all-screen design. But the introduction of an A14 chip and other tech upgrades are also worth noting, so we’ve lined up the new iPad Air’s specs against its similarly-sized competition. However, for a full accounting of the new slate’s strengths, you’ll need to keep a look out for our full review later this fall.

iPad Air Galaxy Tab S7 Amazon Fire HD 10 Microsoft Surface Go 2 Price $599 and up $200 / $280 / $380 $150 / $190 $400 and up Dimensions 9.74 x 7 x 0.24 inches (247.6 x 178.5 x 6.1 mm) 9.99 x 6.51 x 0.25 inches (254 x 165 x 6.4 mm) 10.3 x 6.3 x 0.4 inches (262 mm x 159 mm x 9.8 mm) 9.65 x 6.9 x 0.33 inches (245 mm x 175 mm x 8.3 mm) Weight WiFi: 1 pound (458g) LTE: 1.01 pound (460g) 1.1 pound (499g) 1.11 pound (504g) WiFi: 1.2 pounds (544g) LTE: 1.22 pounds (553g) Display 10.9-inch Liquid Retina (276.9 mm) 11-inch (278.1 mm) Super AMOLED 10.1-inch (256.5 mm) LCD 10.5-inch (266.7 mm) PixelSense Display Resolution 2360 x 1640 (264 ppi) 2560 x 1600 (234 ppi) 1920 x 1200 (224 ppi) 1920 x 1280 (220 ppi) Processor A14 Bionic Qualcomm

Snapdragon 865 Plus

(3.09 GHz octa-core) Mediatek

MT8183

(2 GHz octa-core) Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y

(dual-core 1.7 GHz) 8th-gen Intel Core m3

(dual-core 3.4 GHz) Memory Not available 8 GB 2 GB 4 GB / 8 GB Internal storage 64 / 256 GB 512 GB 32 / 64 GB eMMC: 64 GB, SSD: 128 GB External storage None microSD microSD microSD Rear camera 12 MP 13 MP, 5 MP 2 MP 8 MP Front camera 7 MP 8 MP 2 MP 5 MP WiFi 802.11ax 802.11ax 802.11ac 802.11ax Bluetooth v5.0 v5.0 v5.0 v5.0 Battery 28.6 WHr (10 hours) 7,040 mAh (15 hours) 6,300 mAh (12 hours) 26.8 WHr (10 hours) OS iPadOS 14 Android 10 Fire OS 7.3 (Android 9) Windows 10 Home