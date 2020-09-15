Latest in Gear

Image credit: Apple

The iPad Air vs. the competition: Does this new 10.9-inch tablet measure up?

It's certainly got the looks.
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
8m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
tablet
Apple

Sponsored Links

With so many adults and kids working at home, new iPads really couldn’t have come soon enough. And Apple more than delivered today with the announcement of the 8th-generation iPad and the latest iPad Air. There are plenty of great visual improvements to the latter, like more colors and a new, larger all-screen design. But the introduction of an A14 chip and other tech upgrades are also worth noting, so we’ve lined up the new iPad Air’s specs against its similarly-sized competition. However, for a full accounting of the new slate’s strengths, you’ll need to keep a look out for our full review later this fall.

iPad Air

Galaxy Tab S7

Amazon Fire HD 10

Microsoft Surface Go 2

Price

$599 and up

$200 / $280 / $380

$150 / $190

$400 and up

Dimensions

9.74 x 7 x 0.24 inches (247.6 x 178.5 x 6.1 mm)

9.99 x 6.51 x 0.25 inches (254 x 165 x 6.4 mm)

10.3 x 6.3 x 0.4 inches (262 mm x 159 mm x 9.8 mm)

9.65 x 6.9 x 0.33 inches (245 mm x 175 mm x 8.3 mm)

Weight

WiFi: 1 pound (458g)

LTE: 1.01 pound (460g)

1.1 pound (499g)

1.11 pound (504g)

WiFi: 1.2 pounds (544g)

LTE: 1.22 pounds (553g)

Display

10.9-inch Liquid Retina (276.9 mm)

11-inch (278.1 mm) Super AMOLED

10.1-inch (256.5 mm) LCD

10.5-inch (266.7 mm) PixelSense Display

Resolution

2360 x 1640 (264 ppi)

2560 x 1600 (234 ppi)

1920 x 1200 (224 ppi)

1920 x 1280 (220 ppi)

Processor

A14 Bionic

Qualcomm
Snapdragon 865 Plus
(3.09 GHz octa-core)

Mediatek 
MT8183 
(2 GHz octa-core)

Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y
(dual-core 1.7 GHz)

8th-gen Intel Core m3
(dual-core 3.4 GHz)

Memory

Not available

8 GB

2 GB

4 GB / 8 GB

Internal storage

64 / 256 GB

512 GB

32 / 64 GB

eMMC: 64 GB, SSD: 128 GB

External storage

None

microSD

microSD

microSD

Rear camera

12 MP

13 MP, 5 MP

2 MP

8 MP

Front camera

7 MP

8 MP

2 MP

5 MP

WiFi

802.11ax

802.11ax

802.11ac

802.11ax

Bluetooth

v5.0

v5.0

v5.0

v5.0

Battery

28.6 WHr (10 hours)

7,040 mAh (15 hours)

6,300 mAh (12 hours)

26.8 WHr (10 hours)

OS

iPadOS 14

Android 10

Fire OS 7.3 (Android 9)

Windows 10 Home
In this article: amazon, comparison, ipad air, galaxy tab s7, surface go 2, amazon fire HD 10, applewatch2020, ipad, thebuyersguide, apple, microsoft, feature, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Follow our live coverage of Apple's 'Time Flies' event!

Follow our live coverage of Apple's 'Time Flies' event!

View
Apple's colorful new iPad Air looks a lot like the iPad Pro

Apple's colorful new iPad Air looks a lot like the iPad Pro

View
Apple Watch Series 6 is all about blood oxygen monitoring

Apple Watch Series 6 is all about blood oxygen monitoring

View
The Apple Watch SE costs $279

The Apple Watch SE costs $279

View
'The Mandalorian’ season two trailer is here

'The Mandalorian’ season two trailer is here

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr