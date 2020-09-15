The iPad Air vs. the competition: Does this new 10.9-inch tablet measure up?

With so many adults and kids working at home, new iPads really couldn’t have come soon enough. And Apple more than delivered today with the announcement of the 8th-generation iPad and the latest iPad Air. There are plenty of great visual improvements to the latter, like more colors and a new, larger all-screen design. But the introduction of an A14 chip and other tech upgrades are also worth noting, so we’ve lined up the new iPad Air’s specs against its similarly-sized competition. However, for a full accounting of the new slate’s strengths, you’ll need to keep a look out for our full review later this fall.
|
|
iPad Air
|
Galaxy Tab S7
|
Amazon Fire HD 10
|
Microsoft Surface Go 2
|
Price
|
$599 and up
|
$200 / $280 / $380
|
$150 / $190
|
$400 and up
|
Dimensions
|
9.74 x 7 x 0.24 inches (247.6 x 178.5 x 6.1 mm)
|
9.99 x 6.51 x 0.25 inches (254 x 165 x 6.4 mm)
|
10.3 x 6.3 x 0.4 inches (262 mm x 159 mm x 9.8 mm)
|
9.65 x 6.9 x 0.33 inches (245 mm x 175 mm x 8.3 mm)
|
Weight
|
WiFi: 1 pound (458g)
LTE: 1.01 pound (460g)
|
1.1 pound (499g)
|
1.11 pound (504g)
|
WiFi: 1.2 pounds (544g)
LTE: 1.22 pounds (553g)
|
Display
|
10.9-inch Liquid Retina (276.9 mm)
|
11-inch (278.1 mm) Super AMOLED
|
10.1-inch (256.5 mm) LCD
|
10.5-inch (266.7 mm) PixelSense Display
|
Resolution
|
2360 x 1640 (264 ppi)
|
2560 x 1600 (234 ppi)
|
1920 x 1200 (224 ppi)
|
1920 x 1280 (220 ppi)
|
Processor
|
A14 Bionic
|
Qualcomm
|
Mediatek
|
Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y
8th-gen Intel Core m3
|
Memory
|
Not available
|
8 GB
|
2 GB
|
4 GB / 8 GB
|
Internal storage
|
64 / 256 GB
|
512 GB
|
32 / 64 GB
|
eMMC: 64 GB, SSD: 128 GB
|
External storage
|
None
|
microSD
|
microSD
|
microSD
|
Rear camera
|
12 MP
|
13 MP, 5 MP
|
2 MP
|
8 MP
|
Front camera
|
7 MP
|
8 MP
|
2 MP
|
5 MP
|
WiFi
|
802.11ax
|
802.11ax
|
802.11ac
|
802.11ax
|
Bluetooth
|
v5.0
|
v5.0
|
v5.0
|
v5.0
|
Battery
|
28.6 WHr (10 hours)
|
7,040 mAh (15 hours)
|
6,300 mAh (12 hours)
|
26.8 WHr (10 hours)
|
OS
|
iPadOS 14
|
Android 10
|
Fire OS 7.3 (Android 9)
|
Windows 10 Home