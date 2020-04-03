Engadget readers look back on the original iPad

Today is the tenth anniversary of the iPad, which means… you are probably not reading this post on an original iPad. After all, 10 years is a long time in the world of tech and you’ve probably moved on to bigger and better things by now, like the most recent iPad Pro. However, based on the user reviews many of you have left on our product page over the past decade, the first-gen iPad served you well and made a big impression. So let’s take a look back at this game-changing device’s legacy with Engadget readers.
It certainly inspired some fond memories; stevox told us about getting his first iPad at a company holiday party while j recounted unboxing his at work. Both of those units went on to have pretty long lives: j gifted theirs to a relative after buying a third-gen model, noting that “it felt like it hadn’t lost a minute of that famed 10-hour battery life.” Stevox’s is still active in his household thanks to his three-year-old son, who “plays some of those nascent kids’ games which had so much raw potential; were so simple and straightforward.” Meanwhile, lasertekk also keeps theirs around as a remote control for their Apple TV.