Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chris Velazco/Engadget

Some iPhone 11 models display a green tint after unlocking

The issue seems to affect iOS 13.4 and 13.5 users.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
Comments
58 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

iPhone 11
Chris Velazco/Engadget

A number of iPhone users are seeing a strange green tint on their devices’ displays for a few seconds after unlocking, and it’s still unclear what’s causing the phenomenon. Based on the complaints posted on Reddit and the MacRumors forum, the most affected devices are the ‌iPhone 11‌, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. However, some iPhone X and XS users seem to be experiencing the issue, as well.

Several users are saying that the green tint only shows up when they have Dark Mode and Night Shift on or if they’re in dark room. Affected users are also reporting that the issue popped up after iOS 13.4 came out, though there are those who’ve only noticed it after upgrading to iOS 13.5. At least one user says the green tint disappeared upon installing iOS 13.5.5, which is currently in beta, so it’s looking more likely that it’s a software issue. We’ve reached out to Apple for a statement and will update you when we hear back — if it is a software issue, then the tech giant is bound to roll out an update that’ll fix it in the future.

In this article: Apple, iphone, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, smartphone, mobile, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
58 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Atmospheric CO2 hits a record high while emissions drop

Atmospheric CO2 hits a record high while emissions drop

View
Apple Card may offer monthly installment plans for iPads and Macs

Apple Card may offer monthly installment plans for iPads and Macs

View
Weber’s SmokeFire smart grills just got a lot better

Weber’s SmokeFire smart grills just got a lot better

View
Some iPhone 11 models display a green tint after unlocking

Some iPhone 11 models display a green tint after unlocking

View
TCL starts selling Android-powered TVs in the US

TCL starts selling Android-powered TVs in the US

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr