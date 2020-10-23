Latest in Gear

Image credit: iFixit

iPhone 12 teardown reveals how 5G has changed things

The new 5G-equipped iPhone 12 has a smaller battery than last year's iPhone 11.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
56m ago
Comments
67 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

iFixit iPhone 12 teardown
<a href="https://www.ifixit.com/Teardown/iPhone+12+and+12+Pro+Teardown/137669">iFixit iPhone 12 teardown</a> iFixit

The first two models from Apple’s iPhone 12 have started shipping, and of course the folks at iFixit are busy taking them apart. As of this writing the detailed teardown is still incomplete, but they’ve exposed enough of the details to get a good look under those screens. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are surprisingly similar inside, as iFixit points out that the cheaper model has a plastic spacer in the spot where the Pro puts its telephoto lens and LiDAR sensor.

They also have the same size battery, at 10.78 Wh, which is slightly smaller than the 11.91 and 11.67Wh batteries iFixit reported in last year’s iPhone 11 and 11 Pro. In our review we noted that battery life on the iPhone 12 doesn’t quite match its predecessor, and that could be your explanation.

Of course the teardown also mentions that the phones open on a different side this year, and have much larger logic boards. That’s likely because of the addition of 5G technology, which may be squeezing the battery size Apple can fit in there. iFixit already streamed a video teardown of the new iPhones, if any other interesting details are found in the devices then we’ll update this post to let you know.

In this article: teardown, 5G, iPhone 12, iFixit, iPhone 12 Pro, Battery, Apple, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
67 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

What we bought: Our favorite USB-C chargers

What we bought: Our favorite USB-C chargers

View
A massive spam attack is ruining public 'Among Us' games

A massive spam attack is ruining public 'Among Us' games

View
iPhone 12 teardown reveals how 5G has changed things

iPhone 12 teardown reveals how 5G has changed things

View
Custom PS5 covers are already a thing

Custom PS5 covers are already a thing

View
Amazon Echo Dot (2020) review: Well-rounded in every sense

Amazon Echo Dot (2020) review: Well-rounded in every sense

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr