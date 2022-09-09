The iPhone 14 Pro camera is shaking and rattling when certain third-party apps are used

The issue seems to occur when the likes of TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat access the rear camera module.
September 19, 2022 12:32 PM
The iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro held in two hands, placed next to each other with their rear cameras facing out.
Cherlynn Low / Engadget

Apple released its latest iPhone lineup last week. While many folks were excited to get their hands on a new device, their elation may have been tempered by some problems with the camera system. It seems that several prominent third-party apps have compatibility issues with the iPhone 14 Pro's rear camera unit. Users have reported problems including shaking, rattling and mechanical noises emanating from the device when using apps like Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat, as 9to5 Mac reports. It seems there are problems with autofocus and focus too.

Along with sharing reports of the problems on the likes of Reddit and Twitter, some have been sharing videos that show the issues. One appears to depict a grinding sound coming from an iPhone 14 Pro when Snapchat is open. Another shows a similar issue while TikTok accesses the rear cameras.

"We’re aware of the issue and a fix will be released next week,” an Apple spokesperson told Engadget, so it's a software issue rather than a hardware one. That already seemed to be the case, as 9to5 Mac pointed out, given that these issues only seem to be present when third-party apps are in use, rather than Apple's own Camera app. In particular, the apps may not be playing nicely with the iPhone 14 Pro's optical image stabilization system, which seems to be the cause of the rattling. Engadget has contacted TikTok, Snap and Meta for comment.

Update 9/19 3:10PM ET: Added Apple's statement.

