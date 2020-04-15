Latest in Gear

The iPhone SE vs. the competition: Bang for your buck

What can you get for around $400?
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
20m ago
iPhone SE
Apple

Flagship phones have risen in price dramatically in the past few years, forcing buyers on a budget to make a lot of compromises when it came to power and performance. However, some manufacturers have risen to the challenge, finding ways to deliver flagship specs at a lower price point. Today Apple unveiled a new iPhone SE in that vein. It’s got the same processor as its more expensive siblings, making it a very attractive option, but there are plenty of Android handsets also worth a look. We’ve lined up some of the better mid-range devices out there, including the Pixel 3a — mostly because we haven’t gotten a good look at the Pixel 4a just yet. For a deeper dive into the new iPhone, come back in a few weeks for our full review.

iPhone SE (2020)

Pixel 3a

Galaxy A51

Moto G Stylus

Pricing

$399 / $449 / $549

$299

$350

$300

Dimensions

138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm (5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 inches)

151.3 x 70.1 x 8.2 mm (6.0 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches)

158.5 x 73.6 x 7.9 mm (6.24 x 2.89 x 0.31 inches)

158.55 x 75.8 x 9.2 mm (6.24 x 2.98 x 0.36 inches)

Weight

148g (5.22 ounces)

147g (5.19 ounces)

172g (6.07 ounces)

192g (6.77 ounces)

Screen size

4.7 inches (119.38 mm)

5.6 inches (142.2mm)

6.5 inches (165.1mm)

6.4 inches (162.56mm)

Screen resolution

1,334 x 750 (356 ppi)

2,220 x 1,080 (441 ppi)

2400 x 1,080 (405 ppi)

2,300 x 1,080 (399 ppi)

Screen type

Retina HD LCD

FHD+ gOLED

FHD+ Super AMOLED

IPS LCD

Battery

Up to 13 hours of video playback

3,000 mAh

4,000 mAh

4,000 mAh

Internal storage

64 / 128 / 256 GB

64 GB

128 GB

128 GB

External storage

None

None

None

microSD

Rear camera(s)

12MP, f/1.8

12.2MP, f/1.8

Quad camera:

Wide: 48 MP, f/2.0

Ultrawide: 12 MP, f/2.2

Macro: 5 MP, f/2.4

DoF: 5 MP, f/2.2

Three cameras:

Wide: 48 MP, f/1.7

Ultrawide: 16 MP, f/2.2

Macro: 2 MP, f/2.2

Front camera(s)

7MP, f/2.2

8MP, f/2.0

32 MP, f/2.2

16 MP, f/2.0

Video capture

4K at 60 fps

4K at 30 fps

4K at 120 fps

4K at 30 fps

SoC

Apple A13 Bionic

Qualcomm Snapdragon 670

Samsung Exynos 9611

Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

CPU

2.65 GHz hexa-core

2.0 GHz octa-core

2.3 GHz octa-core

2.0 GHz octa-core

GPU

unnamed quad-core

Adreno 615

Mali-G72 MP3

Adreno 610

RAM

4 GB

4 GB

4 GB

4 GB

WiFi

Dual band, 802.11ax

Dual band, 802.11ac

Dual band, 802.11ac

Dual band, 802.11ac

Bluetooth

v5.0

v5.0

v5.0

v5.0

NFC

Yes

Yes

Yes

No

Operating system

iOS 13

Android 9.0

Android 10

Android 10

Other features

Lightning connector, IP67 certified

USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack

USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack

USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, stylus
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
