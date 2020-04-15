The iPhone SE vs. the competition: Bang for your buck

Flagship phones have risen in price dramatically in the past few years, forcing buyers on a budget to make a lot of compromises when it came to power and performance. However, some manufacturers have risen to the challenge, finding ways to deliver flagship specs at a lower price point. Today Apple unveiled a new iPhone SE in that vein. It’s got the same processor as its more expensive siblings, making it a very attractive option, but there are plenty of Android handsets also worth a look. We’ve lined up some of the better mid-range devices out there, including the Pixel 3a — mostly because we haven’t gotten a good look at the Pixel 4a just yet. For a deeper dive into the new iPhone, come back in a few weeks for our full review.
|
|
Pricing
|
$399 / $449 / $549
|
$299
|
$350
|
$300
|
Dimensions
|
138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm (5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 inches)
|
151.3 x 70.1 x 8.2 mm (6.0 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches)
|
158.5 x 73.6 x 7.9 mm (6.24 x 2.89 x 0.31 inches)
|
158.55 x 75.8 x 9.2 mm (6.24 x 2.98 x 0.36 inches)
|
Weight
|
148g (5.22 ounces)
|
147g (5.19 ounces)
|
172g (6.07 ounces)
|
192g (6.77 ounces)
|
Screen size
|
4.7 inches (119.38 mm)
|
5.6 inches (142.2mm)
|
6.5 inches (165.1mm)
|
6.4 inches (162.56mm)
|
Screen resolution
|
1,334 x 750 (356 ppi)
|
2,220 x 1,080 (441 ppi)
|
2400 x 1,080 (405 ppi)
|
2,300 x 1,080 (399 ppi)
|
Screen type
|
Retina HD LCD
|
FHD+ gOLED
|
FHD+ Super AMOLED
|
IPS LCD
|
Battery
|
Up to 13 hours of video playback
|
3,000 mAh
|
4,000 mAh
|
4,000 mAh
|
Internal storage
|
64 / 128 / 256 GB
|
64 GB
|
128 GB
|
128 GB
|
External storage
|
None
|
None
|
None
|
microSD
|
Rear camera(s)
|
12MP, f/1.8
|
12.2MP, f/1.8
|
Quad camera:
|
Three cameras:
|
Front camera(s)
|
7MP, f/2.2
|
8MP, f/2.0
|
32 MP, f/2.2
|
16 MP, f/2.0
|
Video capture
|
4K at 60 fps
|
4K at 30 fps
|
4K at 120 fps
|
4K at 30 fps
|
SoC
|
Apple A13 Bionic
|
Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
|
Samsung Exynos 9611
|
Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|
CPU
|
2.65 GHz hexa-core
|
2.0 GHz octa-core
|
2.3 GHz octa-core
|
2.0 GHz octa-core
|
GPU
|
unnamed quad-core
|
Adreno 615
|
Mali-G72 MP3
|
Adreno 610
|
RAM
|
4 GB
|
4 GB
|
4 GB
|
4 GB
|
WiFi
|
Dual band, 802.11ax
|
Dual band, 802.11ac
|
Dual band, 802.11ac
|
Dual band, 802.11ac
|
Bluetooth
|
v5.0
|
v5.0
|
v5.0
|
v5.0
|
NFC
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
No
|
Operating system
|
iOS 13
|
Android 9.0
|
Android 10
|
Android 10
|
Other features
|
Lightning connector, IP67 certified
|
USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack
|
USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack
|
USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, stylus