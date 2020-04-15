The iPhone SE vs. the competition: Bang for your buck

Flagship phones have risen in price dramatically in the past few years, forcing buyers on a budget to make a lot of compromises when it came to power and performance. However, some manufacturers have risen to the challenge, finding ways to deliver flagship specs at a lower price point. Today Apple unveiled a new iPhone SE in that vein. It’s got the same processor as its more expensive siblings, making it a very attractive option, but there are plenty of Android handsets also worth a look. We’ve lined up some of the better mid-range devices out there, including the Pixel 3a — mostly because we haven’t gotten a good look at the Pixel 4a just yet. For a deeper dive into the new iPhone, come back in a few weeks for our full review.

iPhone SE (2020) Pixel 3a Galaxy A51 Moto G Stylus Pricing $399 / $449 / $549 $299 $350 $300 Dimensions 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm (5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 inches) 151.3 x 70.1 x 8.2 mm (6.0 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches) 158.5 x 73.6 x 7.9 mm (6.24 x 2.89 x 0.31 inches) 158.55 x 75.8 x 9.2 mm (6.24 x 2.98 x 0.36 inches) Weight 148g (5.22 ounces) 147g (5.19 ounces) 172g (6.07 ounces) 192g (6.77 ounces) Screen size 4.7 inches (119.38 mm) 5.6 inches (142.2mm) 6.5 inches (165.1mm) 6.4 inches (162.56mm) Screen resolution 1,334 x 750 (356 ppi) 2,220 x 1,080 (441 ppi) 2400 x 1,080 (405 ppi) 2,300 x 1,080 (399 ppi) Screen type Retina HD LCD FHD+ gOLED FHD+ Super AMOLED IPS LCD Battery Up to 13 hours of video playback 3,000 mAh 4,000 mAh 4,000 mAh Internal storage 64 / 128 / 256 GB 64 GB 128 GB 128 GB External storage None None None microSD Rear camera(s) 12MP, f/1.8 12.2MP, f/1.8 Quad camera:

Wide: 48 MP, f/2.0

Ultrawide: 12 MP, f/2.2

Macro: 5 MP, f/2.4

DoF: 5 MP, f/2.2 Three cameras:

Wide: 48 MP, f/1.7

Ultrawide: 16 MP, f/2.2

Macro: 2 MP, f/2.2 Front camera(s) 7MP, f/2.2 8MP, f/2.0 32 MP, f/2.2 16 MP, f/2.0 Video capture 4K at 60 fps 4K at 30 fps 4K at 120 fps 4K at 30 fps SoC Apple A13 Bionic Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 Samsung Exynos 9611 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 CPU 2.65 GHz hexa-core 2.0 GHz octa-core 2.3 GHz octa-core 2.0 GHz octa-core GPU unnamed quad-core Adreno 615 Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 610 RAM 4 GB 4 GB 4 GB 4 GB WiFi Dual band, 802.11ax Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac Bluetooth v5.0 v5.0 v5.0 v5.0 NFC Yes Yes Yes No Operating system iOS 13 Android 9.0 Android 10 Android 10 Other features Lightning connector, IP67 certified USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, stylus