Save $300 on the Roomba i7+ vacuum robot at Best Buy

Buy iRobot Roomba i7+ at iRobot - $700

The i7+ is iRobot's top-of-the-line vacuum robot. In addition to including the company's Imprint Smart Mapping technology, which allows the robot to classify and remember all the rooms in your home, the i7+ comes with a charging station that automatically empties its dust container into a disposable bag. Each bag can hold up to 30 loads of dust and debris. And while you'll still need to change the bags yourself, there's less to fuss over.

Additionally, the i7+ is compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to instruct it to clean specific rooms in your home. With the iRobot Home app, you can also create a custom cleaning schedule.

Engadget's Devindra Hardawar gave the i7+ an 87, declaring it "iRobot's best vacuum robot yet." He praised the improvements the company made to its mapping algorithm and said the vacuum featured excellent cleaning performance. He was less enthusiastic about the i7+'s price tag and how much you have to spend on its proprietary bags. But with this sale, at least the cost of the vacuum itself is more manageable.