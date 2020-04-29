For all the convenience they bring, vacuum robots like iRobot's Roomba i7+ can be prohibitively expensive. But if you've been patiently waiting to buy one, now is a good time to act. Both Best Buy and iRobot have discounted the i7+ to $700, down from its usual $1,000 price. We've seen the device drop to $800 recently, but at $700, the i7+ is an even better deal since it effectively lowers its cost to the starting price of the more affordable i7.
Save $300 on the Roomba i7+ vacuum robot at Best Buy
The i7+ is iRobot's top-of-the-line vacuum robot. In addition to including the company's Imprint Smart Mapping technology, which allows the robot to classify and remember all the rooms in your home, the i7+ comes with a charging station that automatically empties its dust container into a disposable bag. Each bag can hold up to 30 loads of dust and debris. And while you'll still need to change the bags yourself, there's less to fuss over.
Additionally, the i7+ is compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to instruct it to clean specific rooms in your home. With the iRobot Home app, you can also create a custom cleaning schedule.
Engadget's Devindra Hardawar gave the i7+ an 87, declaring it "iRobot's best vacuum robot yet." He praised the improvements the company made to its mapping algorithm and said the vacuum featured excellent cleaning performance. He was less enthusiastic about the i7+'s price tag and how much you have to spend on its proprietary bags. But with this sale, at least the cost of the vacuum itself is more manageable.