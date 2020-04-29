iRobot suspends plans to launch its robotic lawn mower

If you were hoping to set iRobot’s robotic lawn mower, Terra, free on your lawn this summer, we have bad news. The company, which also makes Roomba vacuums, announced yesterday that it is suspending plans for Terra indefinitely due to COVID-19.
iRobot unveiled Terra early last year. It looked something like a heavy-duty Roomba, and unlike other robotic lawn mowers, which require boundary wires, it allowed users to mark the perimeter with wireless beacons. The app offered more control, with settings for grass height and specific off-limits areas. The bot could handle inclement weather and hilly terrain, and it would return to its docking station when it was low on power.