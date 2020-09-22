Jabra's Elite 85t true wireless earbuds offer adjustable ANC for $229

Like previous Jabra models, you’ll also be able to customize the sound inside the companion app with either an EQ or a collection of presets. Sound+ will also allow you to reconfigure the on-board controls if you aren’t happy with the default settings, thanks to the MyControls feature.

Jabra outfitted the Elite 85t with six microphones total, with three on each side. There are two on the outside and one on the inside, which the company says combine to allow the Advanced ANC to block out more distractions. Jabra also says the location of the external microphone helps reduce wind noise during calls. If you want to take these along on a workout, the Elite 85t is IPX4 rated against splashes. The company offers a two-year warranty against dust and water damage as well.

Jabra

Inside, 12mm speakers offer “big sound and powerful bass” according to Jabra. The company explains that the “semi-open” design of the Elite 85t will help limit occlusion and relieve pressure. Coupled with Jabra’s new oval-shaped ear gels, the company says the new construction should also increase comfort when you’re wearing these for longer periods of time. Jabra says that’s because you don’t have to shove these earbuds quite so far into your ears to get a good seal. Speaking of which, Jabra is promising up to 5.5 hours of play time with ANC on, with 25 hours total when you factor in the charging case. Turn the noise cancellation off and the listening time increases to seven hours on the earbuds and 31 total hours with the case. And on the Elite 85t, the charging case offers a wireless option that works with all Qi-certified pads and accessories.

The Jabra Elite 85t will be available for pre-order at Amazon, Best Buy and the company’s website in October. The earbuds will go on sale both online and in stores in November. Either way you plan to purchase, the Elite 85t will cost $229 in titanium/black. Additional color combinations of gold/beige, copper/black, black and grey are coming in January 2021.

For more information about the ANC update for the Elite 75t and Elite Active 75t, check out our coverage here.