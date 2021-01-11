Latest in Gear

Image credit: Jabra

Jabra's Elite 85t noise-cancelling earbuds are now available in more colors

Four new options for the comfy, feature-packed true wireless buds.
Billy Steele
1h ago
Jabra Elite 85t
Jabra

Making good on its promise, Jabra has debuted additional colors for its Elite 85t true wireless earbuds with adjustable active noise cancellation (ANC). When the company debuted its first model to ship with ANC on board last fall, it committed to offering four more options this month — in addition to its go-to black and silver. Starting today, you can purchase the Elite 85t ($230) in all-black, all-grey, gold/beige and copper/black. Of course, the black/silver version will still be available as well, so there’s five different colors to choose from.

Besides the adjustable and powerful ANC, the Elite 85t’s smaller size keeps things comfy. These are noticeably larger than the Elite 75t that preceded them, but not enough to make them bulky or cumbersome. Jabra’s Sound+ app also allows you to adjust ambient sound and customize the audio to suit your preferences. The company includes a wireless charging case with the earbuds and offers five and half hours of use on the buds alone (ANC on). Plus, there’s up to 25 hours total when you add in the case. Other earbuds offer better sound quality, but the Elite 85t is Jabra’s most complete package yet.

If $230 is a bit steep for you, keep an eye out. Earlier this month, we caught the Elite 85t for $170 on Amazon. Unfortunately, they’ve returned to full price since.

Follow all of the latest news from CES 2021 right here!

