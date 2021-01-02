Jabra's Elite 85t wireless earbuds drop to $170 at Amazon

Jabra’s earbuds are part of a fiercely competitive space, but they do stand out in a few noteworthy areas. We enjoyed the strong noise cancellation and sound customization. The Elite 85t might also be your pick if you tend to wear your earbuds for hours at a time. While fit will vary from person to person, we found the pressure relief system very helpful for extended listening sessions. And when the battery life is a healthy 5.5 hours even with ANC on, that could be helpful for tuning out the world while you work from home.

With that said, you will make a few compromises. Sound quality was merely adequate in our experience, and it won’t have you regretting an existing AirPods Pro or Sony XM3 purchase. You might not like the size, either. We also encountered popping noises when switching sound modes, but Jabra said it fixed that with a November firmware update. There’s little to complain about unless you’re a stickler for audio fidelity, then, and the Elite 85 may be your top pick if you value comfort over pure audio fidelity.

