Jack Dorsey on Musk’s Twitter takeover: ‘Elon is the singular solution I trust’

"I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness,” Dorsey said.
Karissa Bell
K. Bell|04.26.22
@karissabe

April 26th, 2022
In this article: Jack Dorsey, news, gear, Elon Musk, Social Media
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 04: Jack Dorsey creator, co-founder, and Chairman of Twitter and co-founder & CEO of Square arrives on stage at the Bitcoin 2021 Convention, a crypto-currency conference held at the Mana Convention Center in Wynwood on June 04, 2021 in Miami, Florida. The crypto conference is expected to draw 50,000 people and runs from Friday, June 4 through June 6th. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Joe Raedle via Getty Images

Twitter co-founder and Block Head Jack Dorsey has made it clear that Elon Musk has his support as the new owner of Twitter. In his first public comments since Twitter and Musk announced the $44 billion deal, Dorsey said that “Elon is the singular solution I trust.”

Dorsey wrote that Musk and current CEO Parag Agrawal were “getting the company out of an impossible situation,” and that the company was on “the right path.” Dorsey also alluded to his own regrets regarding how Twitter is structured.

“The idea and service is all that matters to me, and I will do whatever it takes to protect both,” he wrote. “Twitter as a company has always been my sole issue and my biggest regret. It has been owned by Wall Street and the ad model. Taking it back from Wall Street is the correct first step.

“In principle, I don’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness.”

Though not the first time Dorsey has endorsed Musk’s involvement with the company, his latest comments come at a moment of uncertainty for the company when many employees are anxious about the direction of Twitter.

