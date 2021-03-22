Jack Dorsey’s ‘first tweet' NFT sells for $2.9 million

Fifteen years after Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey sent the world’s first tweet, the message has sold for nearly $3 million as an NFT. The winning bid came from Sina Estavi, CEO of blockchain company Bridge Oracle.

Dorsey announced earlier this month that he would auction his first tweet on Valuables, with proceeds going to Giving Directly Africa Response fund. On Monday, Dorsey confirmed he had donated 50 BTC to the organization, which is helping people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

just setting up my twttr — jack (@jack) March 21, 2006

As Valuables explains on its website, “owning” a tweet doesn’t change its status on Twitter. Rather the winning bidder is buying “a digital certificate of the tweet, unique because it has been signed and verified by the creator.”