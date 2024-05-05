Jack Dorsey says (on X) that he’s not on the Bluesky board anymore
The company hasn't publicly confirmed his departure.
Jack Dorsey has apparently exited the Bluesky board. As spotted by , the former Twitter CEO who was previously Bluesky’s highest-profile proponent shared the life update this weekend on X, where he’s been posting a lot lately. In response to a user who asked “are you still on the bsky board,” only, “no.” That’s it, nothing more. Engadget has reached out to the company for comment and will update this story if we hear back.
no
— jack (@jack) May 4, 2024
The decentralized social network started as a project by a team at then-Twitter back in 2019, but it eventually split off on its own. It only opened to the public this March after being invite-only for almost a year. While Jack Dorsey sat on its board, Bluesky is led by Jay Graber, its CEO since 2021. since Elon Musk’s takeover, but it seems he’s now swung back around. On Saturday, , “don’t depend on corporations to grant you rights. defend them yourself using freedom technology. (you’re on one).”
The company has made no mention yet of Dorsey’s departure, and he’s still named as a board member on its . Dorsey seemingly deleted his own Bluesky account months ago, TechCrunch notes.