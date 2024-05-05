Jack Dorsey says (on X) that he’s not on the Bluesky board anymore

Jack Dorsey has apparently exited the Bluesky board. As spotted by TechCrunch , the former Twitter CEO who was previously Bluesky’s highest-profile proponent shared the life update this weekend on X, where he’s been posting a lot lately. In response to a user who asked “are you still on the bsky board,” Dorsey said only, “no.” That’s it, nothing more. Engadget has reached out to the company for comment and will update this story if we hear back.

no — jack (@jack) May 4, 2024

The decentralized social network started as a project by a team at then-Twitter back in 2019, but it eventually split off on its own. It only opened to the public this March after being invite-only for almost a year. While Jack Dorsey sat on its board, Bluesky is led by Jay Graber, its CEO since 2021. Dorsey has said mixed things about X since Elon Musk’s takeover, but it seems he’s now swung back around. On Saturday, he posted on X , “don’t depend on corporations to grant you rights. defend them yourself using freedom technology. (you’re on one).”