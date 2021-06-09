Jaguar's 2022 I-Pace gives US drivers faster charging and a new infotainment system

You'll also get more standard features.
Jon Fingas
J. Fingas|06.09.21
@jonfingas

Sponsored Links

Jon Fingas
J. Fingas
@jonfingas
June 9th, 2021
In this article: electric vehicle, news, gear, Jaguar, EV, transportation, electric car, cars, Jaguar Land Rover, I-Pace
2022 Jaguar I-Pace EV
Jaguar Land Rover

Jaguar didn't give American I-Pace buyers the upgrades it introduced last year, but it's hoping to set things right. The automaker has introduced a 2022 I-Pace for the US that packs many of the upgrades seen in the 2021 UK model (2021 was a no-show in the States). That includes a much-improved Pivi Pro infotainment system with remote updates, a faster 11kW AC on-board charger, and options for both a 3D camera as well as a digital rear view mirror.

More creature comforts will come standard, too. There's only one trim level, HSE, but that includes LED headlights with auto high beams, a powered tailgate and 16-way heated and cooled front seats. The Meridian surround sound system now includes two extra speakers for a total of 16.

The 2022 I-Pace only costs $50 more than the 2020 car it replaces, starting at $69,900. That's not a trivial outlay, and it might be a tough sell against the longer-ranged and overall more tech-savvy Tesla Model S. Jaguar still has the edge in luxury, though, and might be worth the investment if you're more interested in a posh ride than having the fastest EV on the block.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget