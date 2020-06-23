Jaguar's 2021 I-Pace features faster charging and an improved infotainment system

The Jaguar I-Pace has been updated for the 2021 model year. There are no major changes to its core hardware, so its performance specs remain the same: there’s a respectable 292 miles of range from its 90kWh battery and 395bhp to get from 0-60mph in 4.5 seconds. But it’s been given faster charging and a revamped infotainment system, so this refresh is all about the I-Pace experience.
The company’s flagship and award-winning EV has previously come with a 7kW on-board charger — this has been beefed up to a three-phase 11kW unit as standard. This means you’ll be able to add 33 miles of range per hour of charging, and complete a full charge from empty in 8.6 hours. Compared to the previous 22 miles of range per hour, and the 12.75 hours it would take to juice up completely, this is a fairly significant improvement. You will need a compatible home charger to achieve these rates, though.