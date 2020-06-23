Jaguar's 2021 I-Pace features faster charging and an improved infotainment system

Naturally, there are big changes in the cabin. The latest Pivi Pro system — as seen on the land Rover Defender — includes a 12.3-inch HD instrument display and uses the I-Pace’s existing pair of 10-inch and five-inch touchscreens, which incorporate haptic technology. It’s got a built-in eSIM (which comes with a complimentary 4G data plan), so it’s always online, and promises faster start-up and easier operation thanks to a burlier processor and more intuitive flat menu structure. The system also touts self-learning navigation that can show you the nearest available charge station, how much it will cost and how long it will take to charge.

Elsewhere, there’s a new 3D surround camera and rear-view digital mirror, wireless device charging, and an improved cabin air filtration system that Jaguar says will capture even the smallest particulates and allergens. Externally, there’s a new chrome finish on the front grille, and the option of 19-inch wheels for the first time.

In all, then, not revolutionary changes, but certainly enough tweaks to make the I-Pace more attractive to those considering a luxury EV. It’s available to pre-order now with prices starting at £65,195 (around $81,150 at time of writing) — a small mark-up on the I-Pace’s original entry price.