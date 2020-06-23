Latest in Gear

Image credit: Jaguar

Jaguar's 2021 I-Pace features faster charging and an improved infotainment system

Its performance specs remain the same.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
27m ago
EV
Jaguar

The Jaguar I-Pace has been updated for the 2021 model year. There are no major changes to its core hardware, so its performance specs remain the same: there’s a respectable 292 miles of range from its 90kWh battery and 395bhp to get from 0-60mph in 4.5 seconds. But it’s been given faster charging and a revamped infotainment system, so this refresh is all about the I-Pace experience.

The company’s flagship and award-winning EV has previously come with a 7kW on-board charger — this has been beefed up to a three-phase 11kW unit as standard. This means you’ll be able to add 33 miles of range per hour of charging, and complete a full charge from empty in 8.6 hours. Compared to the previous 22 miles of range per hour, and the 12.75 hours it would take to juice up completely, this is a fairly significant improvement. You will need a compatible home charger to achieve these rates, though.

Naturally, there are big changes in the cabin. The latest Pivi Pro system — as seen on the land Rover Defender — includes a 12.3-inch HD instrument display and uses the I-Pace’s existing pair of 10-inch and five-inch touchscreens, which incorporate haptic technology. It’s got a built-in eSIM (which comes with a complimentary 4G data plan), so it’s always online, and promises faster start-up and easier operation thanks to a burlier processor and more intuitive flat menu structure. The system also touts self-learning navigation that can show you the nearest available charge station, how much it will cost and how long it will take to charge.

Elsewhere, there’s a new 3D surround camera and rear-view digital mirror, wireless device charging, and an improved cabin air filtration system that Jaguar says will capture even the smallest particulates and allergens. Externally, there’s a new chrome finish on the front grille, and the option of 19-inch wheels for the first time.

In all, then, not revolutionary changes, but certainly enough tweaks to make the I-Pace more attractive to those considering a luxury EV. It’s available to pre-order now with prices starting at £65,195 (around $81,150 at time of writing) — a small mark-up on the I-Pace’s original entry price.

