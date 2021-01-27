Nestled in its latest earnings report, Tesla included images of its upcoming Model S refresh. The renders provide a sneak peek of the vehicle’s interior, showcasing a cockpit that’s more in line with the Model Y and Model 3.
The redesigned Tesla Model S interior swaps in a steering yoke
At the front of the car, there’s a larger display and a steering yoke that is likely to divide the Tesla fanbase. At the back, Tesla has included a screen for passengers. The automaker also shared an image of the Model S Plaid, which will arrive later in the year and include the redesigned interior. According to Tesla, the $138,490 Plaid+ version of the Model S will feature the capability to travel more than 520 miles on a single charge.
Over the past couple of weeks, the company said it’s been retrofitting its Fremont factory to prepare for production on the new Model S and Model X. It plans to resume manufacturing the vehicles before the start of the second quarter of the year, increasing capacity as the year progresses. The new Model S will feature a new powertrain, as well as updates to its exterior and other improvements.