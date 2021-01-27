Latest in Gear

Image credit: Tesla

The redesigned Tesla Model S interior swaps in a steering yoke

Production on the new model will start before the end of Q1 2021.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
18m ago
2021 Model S interior
Tesla

Nestled in its latest earnings report, Tesla included images of its upcoming Model S refresh. The renders provide a sneak peek of the vehicle’s interior, showcasing a cockpit that’s more in line with the Model Y and Model 3.

At the front of the car, there’s a larger display and a steering yoke that is likely to divide the Tesla fanbase. At the back, Tesla has included a screen for passengers. The automaker also shared an image of the Model S Plaid, which will arrive later in the year and include the redesigned interior. According to Tesla, the $138,490 Plaid+ version of the Model S will feature the capability to travel more than 520 miles on a single charge.

2021 Model S Plaid
Tesla

Over the past couple of weeks, the company said it’s been retrofitting its Fremont factory to prepare for production on the new Model S and Model X. It plans to resume manufacturing the vehicles before the start of the second quarter of the year, increasing capacity as the year progresses. The new Model S will feature a new powertrain, as well as updates to its exterior and other improvements.

Electric vehicle, ev, transportation, model s, Model S Plaid, Tesla
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
