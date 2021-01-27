The redesigned Tesla Model S interior swaps in a steering yoke

At the front of the car, there’s a larger display and a steering yoke that is likely to divide the Tesla fanbase. At the back, Tesla has included a screen for passengers. The automaker also shared an image of the Model S Plaid, which will arrive later in the year and include the redesigned interior. According to Tesla, the $138,490 Plaid+ version of the Model S will feature the capability to travel more than 520 miles on a single charge.