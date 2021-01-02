Tesla's refreshed Model S design may have been spotted on the road

Tesla’s Model S design hasn’t really changed much since 2016, but it appears poised for an (arguably overdue) update. According to Electrek, The Kilowatts have spotted what appears to be a Model S design refresh roaming around Palo Alto. At first glance, it’s a more aggressively styled car with a wider body with more pronounced fender and wider hips. The manufacturer-operated car also looked like it had revised wheels, lights and an updated rear diffuser.

It’s not certain if there are any internal changes. Tesla hopes to deliver its more powerful, longer-ranged Model S Plaid in late 2021, but the vehicle you see here isn’t necessarily a prototype of that car — it could be a tweak that arrives independently of larger under-the-surface revisions. Tesla has a history of decoupling design and technological changes (self-driving hardware arrived roughly half a year after the April 2016 refresh, for example).