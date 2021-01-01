Tesla made half a million electric cars in 2020

Tesla just reached an important production milestone. The electric vehicle maker has confirmed that it reached its goal of producing half a million cars in 2020, having built 509,737 EVs before the year was out. It didn’t quite deliver that many (‘just’ 499,550), but it’s still a huge leap over the 367,500 deliveries from 2019 and no mean feat in a pandemic-struck car market.
Not surprisingly, the clear majority of those produced cars (454,932) were more affordable Model 3 and Model Y units. Only 54,805 of them, or just under 10.8 percent, were upscale Model S and Model X machines. It’s clear Tesla was ramping things up toward the end of the year, as the 179,757 EVs made in the fourth quarter of 2020 represent over 35 percent of the company’s production for the year.