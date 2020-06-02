EVs are a rare bright spot in a pandemic-struck European car market

It’s no surprise that car sales were down globally in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. But despite Europe being hit hardest by that decline, battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid cars increased their market share across the EU from seven percent in April 2019 to 17 percent in April 2020. As Bloomberg points out, this trend could help carmakers meet strict emissions targets and avoid potential fines.
According to data from Jato Dynamics, Europe saw its lowest March sales in 38 years and passenger car registration dropped 52 percent compared to last year. Sales of battery electric cars did fall (29 percent), but not as drastically as petrol and diesel car sales (78 percent). Meanwhile, plug-in hybrid sales increased by 7 percent.