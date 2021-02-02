Jaguar will only build all-electric cars by 2025 as part of a sweeping "Reimagine" strategy, the company announced today. Jaguar's brand will be completely all-electric at that point, with no gas or even hybrid models to choose from. Meanwhile, its Land Rover division will begin a shift toward electrification, with six new models coming over the next five years, starting in 2024. Land Rover plans to sell 60 percent of its cars in pure-electric form by 2030, and all of Jaguar Land Rover's models will be available in all-electric variants by the end of the decade.

The group will use three platforms compatible with all-electric powertrains. Land Rover will use one called EMA (electric modular architecture) for its EV models and another called MLA (modular longitudinal architecture) for hybrids. Land Rover currently has three families of SUVs, the Range Rover, Discovery and Defender, but hasn't said yet which will be electrified first.

Jaguar, meanwhile, will use a a new "pure electric architecture" for its upcoming vehicles and will scrap its planned flagship XJ limousine, which was expected to debut this year. "Although the nameplate may be retained, the planned Jaguar XJ replacement will not form part of the line-up, as the brand looks to realize its unique potential," the company said in a press release.

Jaguar revealed little else about its EV model strategy, and how its current I-Pace electric SUV will fit in. It does appear that its current gas and hybrid vehicles like the XE, XF, E-Pace and F-Pace will be scrapped and replaced by all-electric versions.

Jaguar said it will invest £2.5 billion ($3 billion) in the new strategy, and has set aside £35 million ($48.7 million) to pay fines for missing EU emissions targets in 2020. The company is also working on hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles, and plans to start road-testing prototypes within a year. CEO Thierry Bolloré said the strategy would emphasize "quality over volume," and that the company has no plans to close any of its car plants in the UK or elsewhere around the world.