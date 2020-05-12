YouTube is streaming the first 19 James Bond movies for free

The new James Bond flick No Time To Die might be stuck in limbo thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, but you will have plenty of spy action to watch in the meantime. SlashFilm and io9 report that YouTube and MGM are now offering the first 19 James Bond movies through YouTube’s “Free to Watch” section in the US. That includes everything starring the late Sean Connery, such as Dr. No and Goldfinger, through to Pierce Brosnan’s brief Bond revival with titles like Goldeneye.

Sony’s Daniel Craig-era movies are unavailable, to no one’s surprise, although you can watch the Casino Royale remake and Quantum of Solace (but not Skyfall or Spectre) on Netflix.