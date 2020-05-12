Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

YouTube is streaming the first 19 James Bond movies for free

It'll tide you over while the new movie is in pandemic limbo.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
679 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

1964: Actor Sean Connery poses as James Bond next to his Aston Martin DB5 in a scene from the United Artists release 'Goldfinger' in 1964 Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The new James Bond flick No Time To Die might be stuck in limbo thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, but you will have plenty of spy action to watch in the meantime. SlashFilm and io9 report that YouTube and MGM are now offering the first 19 James Bond movies through YouTube’s “Free to Watch” section in the US. That includes everything starring the late Sean Connery, such as Dr. No and Goldfinger, through to Pierce Brosnan’s brief Bond revival with titles like Goldeneye.

Sony’s Daniel Craig-era movies are unavailable, to no one’s surprise, although you can watch the Casino Royale remake and Quantum of Solace (but not Skyfall or Spectre) on Netflix.

It’s not certain what prompted the freebies or how long they’ll last, although they’re an appropriate tribute to Connery following his recent death. They’ll certainly give you something extra to tide you over during a holiday season when a movie marathon at home is far more appealing than venturing to a (likely closed) theater.

In this article: james bond, YouTube, internet, streaming, movies, sean connery, roger moore, george lazenby, timothy dalton, Pierce Brosnan, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
679 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Google may ban IAC's Chrome extensions over 'deceptive' practices

Google may ban IAC's Chrome extensions over 'deceptive' practices

View
YouTube is streaming the first 19 James Bond movies for free

YouTube is streaming the first 19 James Bond movies for free

View
About 150 Cadillac dealers would rather leave the brand than sell EVs

About 150 Cadillac dealers would rather leave the brand than sell EVs

View
'Call of Duty' season one update will launch December 16th

'Call of Duty' season one update will launch December 16th

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr