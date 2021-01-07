JBL's latest soundbar offers Dolby Atmos for $400

It was just last year that we got our first look at JBL’s first Dolby Atmos soundbar, so it’s little surprise the Harman-owned brand is taking at another, somewhat more sophisticated stab at one for 2021. Enter JBL’s new Bar 5.0 MultiBeam, a $400 soundbar that uses multiple angled speakers, beamforming and that virtual Atmos tech to produce what JBL claims is “immersive, 3D” audio.

For the unaware, virtual Dolby Atmos is already widely used in receivers and soundbars to simulate the effect of having dedicated height or ceiling speakers installed. (Whether the effect is actually all that convincing is really a matter of opinion.) Coupled with Harman’s Multibeam pseudo-surround-sound and a quartet of passive radiators meant to offer punchy bass without a dedicated subwoofer, and we’re looking at a relatively cheap, all-in-one soundbar that just might be able to punch above its weight.