JBL's Club Pro+ true wireless earbuds offer ANC and more for $200

When JBL debuted its Club line of headphones back at CES, the company unveiled both on-ear and over-ear models. The one notable omission was a true wireless option. That changes today as JBL is announcing the Club Pro+ TWS, a $199.95 set of true wireless earbuds that pack in a load of features — including active noise cancellation (ANC), customizable sound and wireless charging.
As the name suggests, there’s a DJ theme to these earbuds. Inside the My JBL Headphones app, the Stage+ feature offers a collection of audio presets created by “the world’s top DJs.” JBL also says the design of the buds was inspired by in-ear monitors artists use on stage. Since these are true wireless and not more traditional headphones, that’s where the club theme ends. When it comes to tweaking the audio, you’re not limited to those sound profiles. The app will allow you to customize the tuning with a tool called Personi-Fi. JBL says the feature “automatically calibrates the audio to the listener” and stores the settings in the buds. What’s more, you can use that profile across the company’s audio gear.
Alongside ANC, the Club Pro+ TWS also offers an ambient sound option if you need to keep tabs on what’s going on around you. And if you want to take them along on a workout, the earbuds are IPX4 rated water resistant and sweatproof. JBL says this model will last up to eight hours on a charge with three additional charges (24 hours) in the case. However, the company notes if you have ANC active, that figure drops to six hours. JBL also included a quick-charge feature that will give you an hour of listening time in 10 minutes. What’s more, there’s support for Qi-certified wireless charging — a feature that’s becoming more common, but still not standard.
As you might expect, JBL is touting call quality here, too. The company says the Club Pro+ TWS earbuds pack in three microphones to “ensure crystal clear voice clarity.” It specifically lists wind as one distraction these can block out during calls — a claim we’ll need to put to the test to judge its merits. And like a lot of true wireless earbuds these days, the Club Pro+ TWS has on-board touch controls for music, taking calls and activating your voice assistant.
The Club Pro+ TWS will be available in black on October 25th.
JBL is also updating its Endurance Peak workout earbuds. They were first introduced in early 2019, so they’re due for an upgrade at this point. This new model, the Endurance Peak II, still has the over-ear hook design some fitness buds have to help keep them in place. Unlike most, JBL’s design allows you to bend the ear hooks for a better fit. That was true of the first Endurance Peak, and it returns on version 2.0. To keep up with your sweat sessions, JBL brought back the IPX7 rating for more moisture protection. And to keep the energy up during workouts, the company kept its 10mm drivers tuned with so-called Pure Bass Sound.
The key differences with the new version are battery life and price. JBL increased the play time on the buds themselves to six hours (up from four), with a total listening time of up to 30 hours (up from 28) when you include the three charges in the case. While the 2019 Endurance Peak was $119.95, the Endurance Peak II is $20 cheaper at $99.95. The new model with be available October 25th in black and white with blue and coral options to follow.