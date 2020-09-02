JBL's Club Pro+ true wireless earbuds offer ANC and more for $200

Alongside ANC, the Club Pro+ TWS also offers an ambient sound option if you need to keep tabs on what’s going on around you. And if you want to take them along on a workout, the earbuds are IPX4 rated water resistant and sweatproof. JBL says this model will last up to eight hours on a charge with three additional charges (24 hours) in the case. However, the company notes if you have ANC active, that figure drops to six hours. JBL also included a quick-charge feature that will give you an hour of listening time in 10 minutes. What’s more, there’s support for Qi-certified wireless charging — a feature that’s becoming more common, but still not standard.

As you might expect, JBL is touting call quality here, too. The company says the Club Pro+ TWS earbuds pack in three microphones to “ensure crystal clear voice clarity.” It specifically lists wind as one distraction these can block out during calls — a claim we’ll need to put to the test to judge its merits. And like a lot of true wireless earbuds these days, the Club Pro+ TWS has on-board touch controls for music, taking calls and activating your voice assistant.

The Club Pro+ TWS will be available in black on October 25th.