JBL's latest earbuds and headphones pack 'smart' noise cancelling

JBL is rolling out a veritable deluge of earbuds and headphones ahead of CES — and many of them will be helpful for both tuning out the world and bringing it in. The AirPods-like Live Pro+ (pictured above), fitness-oriented Live Free NC+, sporty Reflect Mini NC TWS, over-ear Live 660NC (below) and on-ear Live 460NC all have active noise cancelling with a Smart Ambient mode that, like other transparency modes, allows you to hold conversations without removing a bud or earcup.
The Live Pro+ and Live Free NC+ true wireless buds support Qi charging and last for up to seven hours of continuous listening by themselves, in addition to a respective 21 and 14 hours when using their battery cases. The Reflect Mini NC TWS matches Live Pro+ battery life . The Live Pro+ can handle some splashes with IPX4 water resistance, but you’ll want the IPX7-rated Live Free NC+ or Reflect Mini NC TWS for particularly sweaty workouts.