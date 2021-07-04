Jeep will debut the 2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe on September 29th

The wait is nearly over. Jeep will debut the long-awaited 2022 Grand Cherokee, including the nameplate’s first-ever 4xe plug-in hybrid model, on September 29th at 9AM ET, the automaker announced today. Jeep had initially planned to debut the 2022 Grand Cherokee in August at the 2021 New York Auto Show, but that plan went out the window when the event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

We got our first good look at the SUV when Jeep shared its updated electrification plans in July. Unsurprisingly, it looked a lot like the Grand Cherokee L but with a shorter wheelbase. The upcoming 4xe model is expected to feature the same gasoline-electric powertrain as the 2021 Wrangler 4xe. That SUV can output a combined 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque.

Its 4xe models are becoming increasingly important to Jeep. In July, the automaker said it expects electric vehicles to account for 70 percent of all of its sales by mid-decade. To that end, it plans to offer a “fully electric” 4xe model in every SUV category it sells by 2025.