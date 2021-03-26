Jeep is installing EV chargers at off-road trailheads throughout the US

Alongside the arrival of the Jeep Wrangler 4xe hybrid , Jeep says it's installing EV charging stations at off-road trailheads across the US. The automaker is working with Electrify America to roll out the Jeep 4xe Charging Network. The stations will either be connected to the power grid or run on solar.

The first stations will open this spring at Moab, Utah, and Big Bear and the Rubicon Trail in Pollock Pines, both in California. The chargers will pop up at more Jeep Badge of Honor off-road trails over the next year.

This is a welcome move for folks who want to take their EV off the beaten path. The Jeep Wrangler 4xe has 49 MPGe and 21 miles of all-electric range. It'll take about two hours to fully recharge the hybrid's 17 kWh battery using the 240V charger. Jeep 4xe owners can top up the battery for free through a mobile app. Jeep says the stations will be compatible with its future EVs as well.