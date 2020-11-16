Latest in Gear

Image credit: Electrify America

Electrify America rolls out a 'plug and pay' charging system

The 2021 Porsche Taycan and Lucid Air are among the first Plug & Charge EVs.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
Comments
57 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Electrify America charging stations
Electrify America

Electrify America is looking to simplify the payment process at its charging stations. The company has rolled out a system called Plug & Charge, which can automatically take care of payment when you connect a compatible electric vehicle. 

Electrify America now has more than 500 charging stations across the US, with more than 2,200 individual chargers. Plug & Charge is now available at all of those chargers ahead of compatible EVs hitting the road. The system is based on the ISO 15118 standard and it authenticates payments through vehicle-to-grid communications.

Details about Plug & Charge emerged in early 2019. At the time, Electrify America revealed plans to roll out the tech to all of its charging stations by the end of that year, so it's a bit behind schedule. 

The first EVs that support the system are the 2021 Porsche Taycan, Ford Mustang Mach-E and Lucid Air, all of which will arrive in the coming months. It’s likely that support for Plug & Charge support will come to other EVs later.  

In this article: transportation, ev, electric vehicle, electricvehicle, electric vehicles, electrify america, green, charging, payments, Plug & Charge, lucid air, ford mustang mach-e, porsche taycan, gear, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
57 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Dell’s UltraSharp U2720Q 4K monitor is a welcome addition to my WFH setup

Dell’s UltraSharp U2720Q 4K monitor is a welcome addition to my WFH setup

View
Netflix orders 'Space Force' season 2 at an awkward moment

Netflix orders 'Space Force' season 2 at an awkward moment

View
NVIDIA's latest desktop workstation has four 80GB GPUs

NVIDIA's latest desktop workstation has four 80GB GPUs

View
Beyond Meat says its new plant-based burgers are juicier and healthier

Beyond Meat says its new plant-based burgers are juicier and healthier

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr