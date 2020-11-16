Electrify America rolls out a 'plug and pay' charging system

Electrify America is looking to simplify the payment process at its charging stations. The company has rolled out a system called Plug & Charge, which can automatically take care of payment when you connect a compatible electric vehicle.

Electrify America now has more than 500 charging stations across the US, with more than 2,200 individual chargers. Plug & Charge is now available at all of those chargers ahead of compatible EVs hitting the road. The system is based on the ISO 15118 standard and it authenticates payments through vehicle-to-grid communications.