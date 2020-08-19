Porsche adds Plug & Charge to the 2021 Taycan

Last year Porsche introduced its Taycan electric car, and now it’s announced what’s changing for the 2021 model year. Now the sports car will support Plug & Charge, which lets owners pay for vehicle charging just by plugging in their vehicle — no separate app or card swiping requires. Based on the ISO 15118 standard, it will be available at Electrify America charging stations starting next year. Owners can also enable battery preservation, which slows charging to 200 kW from the max 270 kW at DC fast chargers, and can help prolong the battery’s life when you have time for a longer stop.
Inside, a color heads-up display is now available, and models with air suspension can get SmartLift tech that automatically adjusts the Taycan’s ride height at memorized locations, like particularly steep driveway entrances (you all have that problem too?), or speed bumps.