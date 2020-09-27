Latest in Gear

Image credit: VCG via Getty Images

Ford makes the 2021 Mustang Mach-E a little cheaper

The low-end models get $1,000 knocked off the sticker price.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
27m ago
BEIJING, CHINA - SEPTEMBER 27: A Ford Mustang Mach-E sports car is on display during 2020 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (Auto China 2020) at China International Exhibition Center on September 27, 2020 in Beijing, China. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)
VCG via Getty Images

Ford is hoping to take the edge off some of the sticker shock when you buy a new Mustang Mach-E. Autoblog is reporting on a leaked memo, published on the Mach-E Forum, that purports to have been sent to Ford dealerships in the US. The instructions from HQ say that the electric crossover’s price needs to drop from between $1,000 and $3,000, depending on the model.

The entry-level Select and First Edition models both get $1,000 shorn from their price, while the CA Route 1 gets $2,000 knocked off. If you’re opting for the Premium versions, either in all-wheel or rear-wheel drive, then you’ll get $3,000 off the sticker price, before incentives and extras and all that yadda. 

Autoblog speculates that the move is designed to head-off concerns that the Mach-E is overpriced compared to Volkswagen’s forthcoming ID.4. That $40,000-or-so price band is going to be an ever more competitive one for EVs, especially as more manufacturers get their houses in order.

