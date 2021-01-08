Latest in Gear

Image credit: Fiat Chrysler

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe will be on display in AR during CES

Part of Fiat Chrysler's virtual showroom.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Fiat Chrysler CES showcase
Fiat Chrysler

Normally, one of the highlights of any tradeshow, particularly those with an automotive angle, is seeing the products that are announced at that event in person. But with CES an online-only affair this year due to the pandemic, brands have had to get creative. In trying to replicate a traditional showcase, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will create a virtual world where CES attendees and later consumers will get a chance to see what the automaker has been working on these past few months.

The experience will include a virtual brand ambassador that will guide you through the showcase — thankfully, you can opt for a self-guided tour at any point. In total, they’ll be 12 vehicles to see in 3D, including the Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept Fiat Chrysler announced in September. Additionally, they’ll be videos, hosted by some of the automaker’s engineers and designers, that will detail the work and tech that went into those cars. 

The company has also partnered with Google to create an augmented reality model of the Jeep Wrangler 4xe ahead of its release later this year. The experience will allow you to see the interior of the SUV. Naturally, you can also use your phone to get a sense of the size of the plug-in hybrid by placing the 3D model in your driveway. After CES, Fiat Chrysler says the experience will be available through Google Search.

While the experience won’t replicate seeing a brand new car in person, it does have its advantages. You don’t need to travel to a crowded convention center, and you can check out the experience on your own schedule. That’s a pretty good trade-off if you ask us.

Follow all of the latest news from CES 2021 right here!

ces2021, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, jeep, AR, Augmented reality, Google
