The Jeep Wrangler 4xe will be on display in AR during CES

Normally, one of the highlights of any tradeshow, particularly those with an automotive angle, is seeing the products that are announced at that event in person. But with CES an online-only affair this year due to the pandemic, brands have had to get creative. In trying to replicate a traditional showcase, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will create a virtual world where CES attendees and later consumers will get a chance to see what the automaker has been working on these past few months.

The experience will include a virtual brand ambassador that will guide you through the showcase — thankfully, you can opt for a self-guided tour at any point. In total, they’ll be 12 vehicles to see in 3D, including the Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept Fiat Chrysler announced in September. Additionally, they’ll be videos, hosted by some of the automaker’s engineers and designers, that will detail the work and tech that went into those cars.