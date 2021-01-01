Latest in Gear

Image credit: Yuri Gripas / reuters

President Joe Biden names Jessica Rosenworcel acting FCC chair

Rosenworcel is known for supporting net neutrality and increased broadband access.
Karissa Bell, @karissabe
24m ago
Comments
27 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel attends a FCC Net Neutrality hearing in Washington February 26, 2015. The FCC is expected Thursday to approve Chairman Tom Wheeler's proposed "net neutrality" rules, regulating broadband providers more heavily than in the past and restricting their power to control download speeds on the web. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS TELECOMS)
Yuri Gripas / reuters

President Joe Biden has named a new chair to head up the Federal Communications Commission. Jessica Rosenworcel, the FCC’s leading Democrat, will serve as acting chairwoman, replacing Ajit Pai. Rosenworcel is known as defender of net neutrality policies, and as an advocate for closing the “homework gap,” a reference to students who lack high-speed internet at home. 

As acting chair, Rosenworcel will lead the FCC until the Senate confirms a permanent replacement. With Pai’s departure, there’s currently one spot open at the FCC for Biden to fill.

In this article: FCC, Ajit Pai, Joe Biden, net neutrality, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
27 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Put Bernie Sanders almost anywhere with this Google Street View app

Put Bernie Sanders almost anywhere with this Google Street View app

View
Raspberry Pi Pico is a $4 Arduino alternative

Raspberry Pi Pico is a $4 Arduino alternative

View
Samsung Galaxy S21 review: The best Android phone for the money

Samsung Galaxy S21 review: The best Android phone for the money

View
Amazon can keep Parler's servers offline, judge rules

Amazon can keep Parler's servers offline, judge rules

View
See the 'Girl with a Pearl Earring' painting in 10-gigapixel detail

See the 'Girl with a Pearl Earring' painting in 10-gigapixel detail

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr