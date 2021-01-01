President Joe Biden names Jessica Rosenworcel acting FCC chair

President Joe Biden has named a new chair to head up the Federal Communications Commission. Jessica Rosenworcel, the FCC’s leading Democrat, will serve as acting chairwoman, replacing Ajit Pai. Rosenworcel is known as defender of net neutrality policies, and as an advocate for closing the “homework gap,” a reference to students who lack high-speed internet at home.

Today @POTUS designated me Acting Chairwoman of the @FCC. I am honored and excited to lead this great agency. Now more than ever we need to expand the reach of communications opportunity for all of us. We have a lot of work to do and I can't wait to get started. — Jessica Rosenworcel (@JRosenworcel) January 21, 2021

As acting chair, Rosenworcel will lead the FCC until the Senate confirms a permanent replacement. With Pai’s departure, there’s currently one spot open at the FCC for Biden to fill.