Joe Rogan reportedly nabs another $250 million from Spotify to share his big-brained ideas

Everyone’s favorite former Fear Factor host Joe Rogan has signed a new deal with Spotify that's likely to be worth $250 million, according to The Wall Street Journal. That's even more money than his first deal back in 2020, which was estimated to give the comedian $200 million . There’s no information as to the length of Rogan’s new contract, but it has been defined as a “multiyear” continuation of his various podcast ventures.

Even better for Rogan’s bottom line? The deal allows Spotify to distribute Rogan’s podcasts on additional platforms, including a video version for YouTube. The contract stipulates a revenue-sharing agreement based on ad sales, so this will likely put a lot more money into the comedian's pocket. There’s also an upfront minimum guarantee for the world’s preeminent expert on all things Covid, but the financial amount remains undisclosed.

Spotify is reportedly angling to renegotiate expiring contracts with existing content creator to offer lower minimum guarantees, but that may not apply to Rogan. The company’s also planning on revising these contract terms to allow for publication on other platforms, like YouTube, which is exactly what it's doing with Rogan here.

There’s also likely an audience number target threshold, as was the case with his 2020 deal. He’ll sail right past that, however, as The Joe Rogan Experience continues to be Spotify’s most popular podcast, even beating Travis Kelce talking about Taylor Swift and, sigh, The Tucker Carlson Podcast. That’s the current top three.

Despite bringing in a metric ton of ears to Spotify, Rogan has been a regular source of controversy. He’s pushed a whole lot of ill-informed Covid nonsense throughout the years, which prompted doctors and scientists to call for an update to Spotify’s misinformation policy. This led to boycotts from both users and creators. Most famously, Neil Young pulled his songs from the streamer in protest.

Spotify has long excused this stuff by calling itself a platform and not a publisher. However, this new deal quite literally has the company publishing Joe Rogan’s podcasts on other platforms. It's also, of course, been publishing Rogan on its own platform for years.

There’s also the ever-present issue of how Spotify pays artists. The company is notorious for paying musicians very little, or even nothing at all . This leads one to dream of a world where musicians get a tiny piece of that Rogan pie, but, alas, that’s not in the cards. Spotify did set aside $100 million to foster diversity in podcasts and music, but ended up not really spending any of it. Hey, it’s the thought that counts.

