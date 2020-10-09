John McAfee, controversial antivirus pioneer, found dead in prison

He was set to be extradited to the US to face tax evasion charges.
June 23rd, 2021
Software pioneer John McAfee is escorted by immigration officers to the Guatemalan Airport in Guatemala City December 12, 2012. McAfee, who is wanted for questioning in Belize over the murder of a neighbor, told Reuters on Wednesday that he has boarded a plane for Miami after being deported from Guatemala. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez (GUATEMALA - Tags: CRIME LAW POLITICS SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS)
Jorge Lopez / reuters

Antivirus software entrepreneur John McAfee has died at the age of 75. According to Spanish-language publications El Mundo and El Pais, police found McAfee dead in the Barcelona prison cell where he was awaiting extradition to the US. A spokesperson for the Spanish Justice Department has since confirmed the death to Reuters. The reports indicate that authorities believe he committed suicide, but the cause of death has not been officially determined. 

Spanish authorities arrested McAfee at Barcelona airport in October 2020 following an indictment from US federal prosecutors on allegations of fraud and money laundering, as well as tax evasion charges linked to his failed bid to run as the Libertarian Party candidate in the 2020 US presidential election. McAfee allegedly failed to file tax returns for four years between 2014 and 2018 despite earning a "considerable income" from a variety of sources, including from money he made promoting cryptocurrencies and selling the rights to his life story for a documentary. 

In the US, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s # is 1-800-273-8255. Crisis Text Line can be reached by texting HOME to 741741 (US), 686868 (Canada), or 85258 (UK).

Developing...

