DoJ will reportedly limit social media companies' speech protections

The Justice Department plans to announce a proposed rollback of Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act as early as today, according to The Wall Street Journal. If adopted by Congress, the legislation would reportedly push internet companies like Twitter, Facebook and Google to be more proactive in removing harmful and illegal content from their platforms, as well as be "fairer and more consistent" in how they take down content they say is questionable.
The proposal comes just weeks after President Donald Trump signed an executive order in which he directed the Federal Communications Commission to clarify the scope of Section 230. In the same order, he also called on the Federal Trade Commission to take action against companies that limit their users' speech in ways that aren't detailed in their terms of service. According to Wall Street Journal, the proposal touches on some of the same concerns as President Trump's executive order, while also recommending more broadly weakening some of the legal protections tech companies have enjoyed over the past two decades.