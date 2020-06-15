DoJ will reportedly limit social media companies' speech protections

For example, the proposal would not give companies legal immunity in cases involving acts like terrorism, sexual abuse and cyberstalking. Another part of the proposal would also reportedly limit what protection tech companies have in civil cases involving the federal government.

The Wall Street Journal reports the proposal also suggests striking a clause that allows online platforms to delete content they "merely deem objectionable." The paper explains the aim of this part of the proposal is to impose significant limits on how companies like Twitter and YouTube moderate their platforms. The Justice Department reportedly wants to push companies to adhere to their terms of service, as well as any public claims they make about how they police their websites. In cases where they do action, companies would have to provide "reasonable" explanations detailing their decisions.

Currently, Section 230 gives internet companies broad immunities. The clause, for instance, protects YouTube from being held accountable for the actions of some of its biggest stars. In the last year, both Democrats and Republicans have called for lawmakers to reopen and reexamine the Communications Decency Act. Earlier this year, Joe Biden said he would immediately repeal Section 230 if he were elected president. But as we wrote earlier this year, rolling back the clause, without care and consideration, is likely to fundamentally change the nature of the internet.