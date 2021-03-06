A black-and-white version of 'Justice League' is heading to HBO Max

Zack Snyder isn't done with Justice League just yet. Over the weekend, the director tweeted that HBOMax will soon release a black-and-white cut of the film titled Justice is Gray. Snyder also shared a clip from that version of the film showing some dialogue between Ben Affleck and Jeremy Irons, which you can watch below.

Zack Snyder's Justice League: Justice is Gray coming soon to @HBOMax. #SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/tT4GGngktI — Zack Snyder's Justice League (@snydercut) March 21, 2021

When Snyder recently joined Twitch streamer MANvsGame to talk about Justice League (via GamesRadar+), he said he "briefly entertained" the idea of releasing the original Snyder Cut in black and white. However, he ultimately decided the decision would come off as "too militant" given the movie's already divisive 4:3 aspect ratio. He went on to say that watching Justice League without color is his favorite way to see it, making Justice is Gray the definitive version of the film.

Another cut of what was already supposed to be the definitive version of a movie sounds excessive, but the thing is that this isn't a first for Snyder. Watchmen fans will know that there's both a director's and ultimate cut of Snyder's 2009 adaption of Alan Moore's seminal comic.