Image credit: Warner Bros.

The ‘Justice League’ Snyder Cut debuts March 18th on HBO Max

Fans won’t have to wait much longer to see the director’s edit of the movie.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
2h ago
Justice League
Warner Bros.

HBO Max is preparing to finally release the Snyder Cut and fans won’t have to wait much longer to get their eyes on director Zack Snyder’s true vision for Justice League. The retooled version of the superhero blockbuster will hit the streaming service on March 18th. 

Snyder previously said his re-edited version of the movie, which was announced last May, will arrive sometime in March. Fans can now mark the date on their calendar and start arranging virtual watch parties for Zack Snyder’s Justice League (as it’s officially titled), which has a runtime of around four hours. 

Snyder was the original director of Justice League, but he had to leave the project during post-production for personal reasons. Joss Whedon stepped in and put together a seemingly far different version after extensive reshoots. The film received humdrum reviews when Warner Bros. released it in 2017. 

Many fans have been convinced that Snyder planned a darker (and hopefully better) cut of Justice League and ran a social media campaign for Warner Bros. to release that version. They’ll soon get their wish, and Snyder’s edit has lofty expectations to meet. 

WarnerMedia reportedly ponied up over $70 million for the re-edit, including some extra filming, so the move is a bit of a gamble. But HBO Max has shown that high-profile movies can drive more subscribers. The arrival of Wonder Woman 1984 last month boosted signups to more than 41 million.

