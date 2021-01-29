The ‘Justice League’ Snyder Cut debuts March 18th on HBO Max

HBO Max is preparing to finally release the Snyder Cut and fans won’t have to wait much longer to get their eyes on director Zack Snyder’s true vision for Justice League. The retooled version of the superhero blockbuster will hit the streaming service on March 18th.
Zack Snyder’s Justice League premieres March 18 exclusively on HBO Max. #SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/BnJsUjZCLq— HBO Max (@hbomax) January 29, 2021
Snyder previously said his re-edited version of the movie, which was announced last May, will arrive sometime in March. Fans can now mark the date on their calendar and start arranging virtual watch parties for Zack Snyder’s Justice League (as it’s officially titled), which has a runtime of around four hours.