Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Warner Bros

'Justice League' Snyder Cut gets a new teaser, no release date

The HBO Max exclusive is still coming sometime in 2021.
Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
51m ago
Comments
24 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Justice League Snyder Cut
Warner Bros

We still don’t know when Zack Snyder’s fabled reimagining of Justice League will hit HBO Max — aside from a vague 2021 target — but at least we’ve got some new footage to gawk at. In the latest teaser, you can see more footage of Cyborg, the reimagined villains and Aquaman fighting a mysterious opponent. But really, it’s just an excuse for Snyder to show off his version of the film, once again set to the tune of Leonard Cohen’s “Halllelujah.”

The Justice League Director’s Cut will hit HBO Max as four one-hour episodes. While it was originally budgeted around $30 million (on top of the film’s original $300 million cost), recent reports indicate the reshoots may cost up to $70 million.

And if you want a breakdown of the teaser from Snyder himself, he produced an hour long commentary on this two minute and 43-second teaser.

In this article: Justice League, Snyder Cut, Zack Snyder, Justice League Director's Cut, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
24 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Microsoft expects Xbox Series X shortages until April

Microsoft expects Xbox Series X shortages until April

View
Apple's new M1 MacBook Pro is already $50 off at Amazon

Apple's new M1 MacBook Pro is already $50 off at Amazon

View
Alexa Routines now work with Amazon Fire TV

Alexa Routines now work with Amazon Fire TV

View
MacBook Air M1 review: Faster than most PCs, no fan required

MacBook Air M1 review: Faster than most PCs, no fan required

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr