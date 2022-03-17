Instagram suspended Kanye West for 24 hours

The temporary ban follows attacks on comedians Pete Davidson and Trevor Noah.
Kris Holt
K. Holt|03.17.22
@krisholt

Sponsored Links

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
March 17th, 2022
In this article: trevor noah, news, gear, kim kardashian, kanye west, instagram, meta, pet davidson
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Kanye West attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)
Rich Fury/VF20 via Getty Images

Instagram suspended Kanye West from the platform for 24 hours after the rapper and producer attacked Pete Davidson and others. The Saturday Night Live star and soon-to-be Blue Origin passenger has been dating West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian for several months.

West (who legally changed his name to Ye) reportedly violated Instagram's policies on hate speech, harassment and bullying. Some posts that broke the rules were removed from his account, according to HuffPost. Along with lashing out at Davidson, West is said to have posted a (now-deleted) racial slur aimed at Trevor Noah, who criticized him in a recent episode of The Daily Show.

The suspension temporarily prevented West from posting, commenting or sending direct messages on Instagram. A Meta spokesperson has said the company may take further action against West if he violates the rules again.

It remains to be seen whether West will show restraint when The Kardashians premieres on Hulu next month. Kardashian's relationship with Davidson will be a focal point of the reality show.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget