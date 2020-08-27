Virtual 'League of Legends' band K/DA returns with The Baddest

One of the world’s biggest virtual bands is making a comeback. K/DA, a four-person group comprised of Ahri, Akali, Evelynn and Kai’Sa — champions from the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game League of Legends — has released a new track today called “The Baddest.” It’s the band’s first release since “POP/STARS,” a chart-topping single that debuted in 2018 and currently has over 360 million views on YouTube. The new track will be included on a currently-untitled EP that will be released under League developer Riot Games’ own music label later this year.

The fictional champions might be the same, but Riot Games has refreshed the vocal lineup for “The Baddest.” Madison Beer (Evelynn) and Jaira Burns (Kai'Sa) have been replaced by Bea Miller, an American artist and former X factor contestant, and Wolftyla, a singer-songwriter that first rose to fame by posting funny videos on Vine. The pair join returning members Soyeon (Akali) and Miyeon (Ahri), who usually perform with the K-pop group (G)I-DLE. According to Riot Games, other artists will feature on the new EP as collaborators, “allowing K/DA to welcome a much larger roster of amazingly talented musicians to join them in their comeback.”