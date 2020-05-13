Kia's future EVs will sport extra-fast 800V charging

Super-speedy 800V charging won’t just be reserved for luxury EVs in the near future. As part of a roadmap outlining its next wave of electrification, Kia has revealed (via Autoblog) that some of its upcoming EVs will boast an 800V charging capacity — and not just in the high-end models. Instead, the architecture will be put into play when it “most closely matches” the usage expected from a given vehicle. You may see it in a coupe or a brawny sedan, but “cost-conscious buyers” and others driving more modest rides will have to make do with 400V.

As with 800V in vehicles like the Porsche Taycan and Audi’s upcoming E-Tron GT, the gains should be dramatic when you’re plugged into the right charger. Kia is aiming for top-ups under 20 minutes even as it provides a range over 310 miles. That’s still far slower than a gas pump, but it’s quick enough that you can make a reasonably short pit stop and expect to come back to a full charge.