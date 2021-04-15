Some Kindle ereaders can now display your current book as your lockscreen

You'll need a relatively recent non-ad Kindle.


April 15th, 2021
Kindle display cover
File this one under a feature the Kindle probably should have had since launch, but Amazon is now adding an option that allows you to set the cover of the book you're currently reading as your lockscreen wallpaper. The company is in the process of rolling out the feature to Kindle owners globally and says it supports the covers of most books, magazines, comics and manga.

As long as you have a non-ad device, Display Cover is available on the 8th and 10th generation Kindle, 7th and 10th generation Paperwhite, 8th, 9th and 10th generation Oasis and 7th generation Voyage. If you're unsure whether your Kindle is compatible, Amazon has a handy list on its website. Either way, you'll find the new option in your Kindle's settings menu, with a "Show Cover" toggle enabling the feature. We'll also note here you can pay $20 to remove lockscreen ads from your device.

Of course, whether you'll want to enable the feature will depend on what you're reading at the moment. If you're keen to show the world your love for David Foster Wallace, then, by all means, show that they're working through Infinite Jest. But some people might prefer to hide the fact they're reading a novel like Fifty Shades of Grey.

