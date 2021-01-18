'Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning' heads to Switch on March 16th

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning is making its way to Nintendo Switch on March 16th, publisher THQ Nordic announced today. The 2020 remaster of 2012’s Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning first came out on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. It comes with all of the game’s currently available DLC. What’s more, THQ Nordic plans to release a new expansion for the game called Fatesworn later this year.

While a moderate critical and commercial success when it first came out, Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning is more remembered now for all the controversy surrounding developer 38 Studios. The studio was founded by former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling. It started life in Massachusetts, but moved to Rhode Island after it secured a $75 million loan from the state’s Economic Development Corporation. When 38 Studios declared bankruptcy later in 2012, Rhode Island taxpayers were left to repay the loan, which by that point had increased to $112.6 million thanks to interest.